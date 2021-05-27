North Rowan High School All-County Scholars
Cheyenne Hailey
Parents: Lonzy and Karen Hill
Elementary and middle schools: Southwest Elementary School, Erwin and North Middle School
College and expected major: I plan to attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College for about a year for my prerequisites, then hopefully transfer to N.C. State to acquire my doctor of veterinary medicine degree.
Defining moment: Whenever I got out of foster care when I was around 16 years old. This was when it seemed like things were finally going right in my life, and I was hopeful for my future.
The secret to your high school success: The reason that I was successful in high school was by taking the academic opportunities available to me, such as AP and community college courses, and making school my No. 1 priority.
If I had $10 million: I would make sure that my family and I are financially set for the future.
Madisyn Smith
Parents: Misty and Michael Smith
Elementary and middle schools: North Hills Christian School and North Rowan Elementary School, North Rowan Middle School
College and expected major: UNC Wilmington and major in biology with a focus in health science
Career goal: Cosmetic surgeon
Letter sports: Cheerleading
Outside school: Working as a CNA and enjoying time outside.
Defining moment: Earning my CNA in high school was a defining moment in my life and validated my desire to go into medicine.
Secret to your high school success: Discipline and motivation
If I had $10 million: I would help fund Rowan-Salisbury Schools and further education opportunities within the community.
Abby Smith
Parents: Terry and Amy Smith
Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School and North Rowan Middle School
College and expected major: Appalachian State University, nursing
Career goal: My career goal is to be a pediatric ICU Nurse at a children’s hospital.
Letter sports and leadership positions: Cheerleading, senior class president, Key Club vice president, member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ leadership team.
Outside school: Active member at Oakdale Baptist Church and babysitter for local families
Defining moment: Becoming a certified nurse aide
The secret to your high school success: Stay on top of all of your work and don’t procrastinate.
If I had $10 million: I would donate it to support mission work in both America and in other countries.
Anna Everhart
Parents: Carol and Kelly Everhart
Elementary and middle schools: North Rowan Elementary School and North Rowan Middle School
College and expected major: I am attending N.C. State University to major in biomedical engineering.
Career goal: I would like to be a physician assistant.
Letter sports and leadership positions: I have lettered in volleyball, softball, women’s golf and cheerleading. I was elected student body president, Key Club president, and National Technical Honor Society president this year.
Outside school: I am a very active member in the St. John’s Lutheran Church youth group as well as working as a CNA at Trinity Oaks.
Defining moment: Attending the ELCA National Youth Gathering in Houston the summer of 2018. This was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to build friendships and further my relationship with God.
The secret to your high school success: To not stress about things I can’t control. COVID offered many opportunities to me that would not have been possible in a normal year.
If I had $10 million: I would first tithe to my church. I would put the rest of the money in a savings account to have when I needed it and pay off any debts any of my family members have.