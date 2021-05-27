expand
May 27, 2021

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host drive-in movies

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will hold two Friday night drive-in movie events June 4 and June 11, featuring “Trolls: World Tour.”

The public also is invited to learn about the college’s academic programs and resources while enjoying the family friendly movie.

The June 4 event will be held at the college’s North Campus in Salisbury. The June 11 event will be at South Campus in Concord. Both of the movie night open houses are free of charge. Popcorn and drinks will be served, and those attending will get a chance to learn more about Rowan-Cabarrus, including its degree programs, how to apply, financial aid and FAFSA information, scholarship opportunities, and student life programs.

“The word ‘community’ is our middle name, and we are excited to get connected with families and prospective students at these open house events,” said RCCC President Carol Spalding. “We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity for a fun night out and learn about all the college has to offer.”

