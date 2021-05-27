expand
May 27, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Salisbury High School's All-County Scholars, left to right, Clara Brown, Piper Muire, Lillian Rusher and Meredith Burton.

Salisbury High School All-County Scholars

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Clara Brown

Parents: Emily Ford and Charlie Brown

Elementary and middle schools: Koontz Elementary School and Knox Middle School

College and expected major: I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I was accepted into their school of
education to major in elementary education and participate in the middle childhood/early adolescence content-focused minor program.

Career goal: My career goal is to receive my teaching certifications in middle childhood and early adolescence education. I plan to teach a science-based class in a middle school. I hope to then start a greenhouse and teach a class where students can be involved in the process of growing their own food.

Letter sports and leadership positions: I was on the varsity women’s soccer, varsity women’s golf, and varsity women’s swim team. I served as environmental club co-president and I am a member of Junior Civitan and Key Club.

Outside activities: Lifeguard at J.F Hurley YMCA. Youth leadership in the N.C. Episcopal Diocese

Defining moment: A defining moment in my life was finally accepting myself for who I am. Accepting myself drew me closer to my family and friends.

The secret to your high school success: The secret to my high school success was working many late nights and early mornings. Putting in the work to study and turn my work in on time helped me to succeed in each class, as well as asking a lot of questions! It doesn’t hurt to ask if the test you are about to take can be a group test.

If I had $10 million, I would: Probably ask CBS to make me the host of Survivor. I am a big fan. I would donate the rest to Rowan-Salisbury Schools in support of the public schools I attended, which helped to make me who I am today.

Piper Elizabeth Muire

Parents: Ed and Mindy Muire

Elementary and middle schools: Hurley Elementary School, West Rowan Middle School and Knox Middle School.

College and expected major: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in business administration.

Career goal: Work in a business that focuses on improving the lives of others.

Letter sports and leadership positions: Varsity women’s soccer, chief junior marshal, senior class vice president, Jr. Rotarian, and member of National Honor Society

Outside of school: Charlotte Independence Soccer Club player and volunteer coach. Weekly volunteer at Rowan Helping Ministries clothing closet and food pantry.

Defining moment: Making the decision to not play soccer in college and subsequently being accepted into my top academic school.

The secret to your high school success: Pay attention in class and always give 110% into your work! Also, find the balance between sports, friends and academics.

If I had $10 million, I would: Travel the world and give back to others.

Lillian Virginia Rusher
Parents: Kathy and Bobby Rusher
Elementary and middle schools: Overton Elementary, Knox Middle School
College and expected major: I will attend Catawba College and continue my soccer career. I plan on majoring in English and secondary education as a West Teaching Scholar.
Career goal: I want to be a high school English teacher and coach.
Lettered sports and leadership positions: Varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity swim and National Honor Society president. Student government treasurer sophomore and junior years
Outside of school: I play travel soccer for Charlotte Independence Soccer Club and work at Chick-Fil-A. I attended and did volunteer work at the ELCA National Youth Gathering in Houston for my church, St. John’s Lutheran.
Defining moment: I think a defining moment in my life would be when I got my puppy, Holly. A few months before, my family had to put our dog, Belle, down and it was a really hard couple of weeks. I had convinced myself that I didn’t want another dog because I could not love a dog that wasn’t Belle. But, when Holly came, she taught me how to love again and to be thankful for everyone and everything’s time on Earth. She has brought a lot of happiness and craziness to our home amidst the sadness and loneliness of the past year.
Secret to your high school success: I wouldn’t necessarily say there is a “secret” to my success. I took classes that I thought were interesting and always made sure that I was having fun either in or out of school. I think the most important thing in high school is not to stress over the little things. The only thing you can do each day is your best, and as long as you do that, it is a good day. I would also say not to let your grades define you. In a few years, you won’t remember what grades you received on which assignments. High school is more about expanding your knowledge and learning about yourself so you can continue to develop after high school.
If I had $10 million: I don’t know what I would do if I had $10 million. I would want to give some to Rowan Helping Ministries and other organizations in our community who help others in need. I would want to help veterans who no longer have a home and need a family. I would also want to divide some between the teachers at my high school. They have done so much for me and my classmates, and I think they deserve more love and appreciation.
Meredith Grace Burton

Parents: Scott and Melanie Burton

Elementary and middle schools: Hurley Elementary School and
Knox Middle School

College and expected major: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, psychology

Career goal: Undecided, but exploring careers in the medical field.

Senior project: No senior project this year.

Letter sports and leadership positions: Women’s tennis and women’s swimming, Student Government Association executive vice president, National Honor Society treasurer; Junior Civitan co-president.

Outside school: Member of First Presbyterian Church and Teens With A Mission youth group. Assistant Tennis Coach at Charlotte Latin School Summer Camps.

Defining moment: Being a part of the German exchange program my junior year of high school.

The secret to your high school success: Finding the right balance between academic and extracurricular activities.

If I had $10 million: I would donate to medical research programs and charity organizations, create scholarship funds for future Salisbury High School students to attend college, and travel the world.

