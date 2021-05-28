expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

SALISBURY – A man and a woman with addresses outside of Rowan County were charged with felony drug offenses after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Gary Marquies Smith, 33, of Jonesville, and Jordan Nicole Douglas, 22, of Jamestown, were both charged with possession of a schedule four controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use, storage or sale of controlled substances.

The charges stem from a report to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of Old Wood Lane. A deputy found the vehicle traveling toward Salisbury on West Innes Street and ran the vehicle’s plate number. The registered vehicle owner had an expired license. Smith was driving the vehicle.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found an outstanding warrant for second-degree trespassing in Surry County after checking  Smith’s license. Smith was placed under arrest and advised the arresting officer there were needles in his car for his diabetic girlfriend and nothing else, Sifford said.

A K-9 indicated narcotics were in the car, and Douglas told the officers there was a blunt in the car, too. The vehicle was searched, and the officers found the blunt, a bottle with 10 pills of Xanax, a digital scale and three cell phones.

Before the officers left with Smith, Douglas allegedly dropped a bag containing 178 Xanax. She was charged as well.

In other crime reports:

• An assault was reported on the 100 block of East 11th Street on Wednesday.

• Hit and run property damage totaling $200 was reported on the 900 block of Klumac Road on Wednesday.

• An officer was called to keep the peace for an employee termination due to alleged embezzlement at the Speedwash laundromat at 1337 West Innes St. on Wednesday.

• Fraud was reported by N.C. Diesel Performance of Mt. Ulla after a bad check.

• Automobile accessories were stolen from Alexander Ham Company in China Grove on Monday, and the incident was reported on Tuesday.

• A drug overdose was reported on Celestial Drive on Tuesday.

• An assault was reported on the 1300 block of Webb Road on Tuesday.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on Lowder Road on Tuesday.

• A man was reported for trespassing on the 400 block of Grace Church Road on Tuesday.

• A victim called Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to report fraud on Tuesday.

• The sheriff’s office received a report of misuse of 911 on Tuesday.

More News

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

College baseball: Indians roll in regional opener

Stewart to celebrate 60th anniversary of Foyt’s 1st Indy win

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school