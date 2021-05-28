expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 28, 2021

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina health providers are requesting fewer and fewer vaccines and have sent back nearly 390,000 doses to the federal government as the state ramps up efforts to reach communities that have been less likely to get a COVID-19 shot.

Thirty of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in the state are slated to receive additional first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to data from the state health department. The federal government made over 265,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to North Carolina this week, but state health officials accepted 3,700 Moderna vaccines.

As of May 20, the state said it had donated 388,960 doses of vaccine to the federal government pool.

For the second consecutive week, no providers are getting additional first doses of the Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Supply is greatly outpacing demand, as nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 shots are waiting on shelves to be administered to residents. The dwindling interest comes as the state reported on Thursday that it has surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped in recent weeks, prompting the state to ease occupancy, gathering, masking restrictions for all residents, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Nearly half of adults and two-fifths of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated. About 43% of residents and 53% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot, which is below the national average of 50% and 62%, respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

North Carolina health officials have sought to boost vaccine participation through census tract data to target distribution efforts to underserved communities. From Wednesday to June 8, select vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties are partnering with the state health department to provide $25 cash cards to adults who get their first COVID-19 dose or drive someone to their vaccination.

“We have a strong supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their free COVID-19 vaccine,” N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news release.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

___
Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___
Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

More News

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

College baseball: Indians roll in regional opener

Stewart to celebrate 60th anniversary of Foyt’s 1st Indy win

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday

Local

With advisory committee vote, plan to discontinue Rowan Express transportation service moves forward

Local

From Batmobiles to BattleBots, Ted Walters has helped build it all

Local

County manager’s budget projects higher revenues, $55 million in capital funding for RSS

Education

Graduation and 2021 All-County Scholars

Local

Salisbury City Council discusses funding items not in proposed budget

Education

North Hills Christian School All-County Scholar

Education

Graduation column: Remember this year’s lessons

High School

He’s on first … and she’s on second: Yang fits right in with Salisbury baseball team

Education

District hiring four times more teachers for expanded summer school