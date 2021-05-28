expand
May 29, 2021

Teen robbed at gunpoint, assaulted on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

By Ben Stansell

Published 2:42 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

SALISBURY — Police say a teenager was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted on Thursday night.

While walking near the 500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, a 14-year old male was passed by two men and a woman. After an exchange of words, Sgt. Russell DeSantis said, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and the other man grabbed the victim and pushed him to the ground while demanding the money and belongings from his pocket. 

After the victim handed over money, the men physically assaulted him and left the scene. The victim was left with superficial injuries, DeSantis said.

The victim told police he was walking to McDonald’s when he was robbed.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department. The two men who robbed the victim were described as a skinny Black men in their early 20s, with one wearing red pants and a red jacket, and another with a short haircut as well as wearing red shorts, a white T-shirt and a white hat. The female was described as being in her late teens, having shoulder-length hair and wearing a white top and tan pants.

