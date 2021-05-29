expand
May 29, 2021

High school baseball: Hornets win

By Post Sports

Published 12:35 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

Salisbury’s Vance Honeycutt. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

TYRO — Vance Honeycutt homered and was the winning pitcher as Salisbury rallied to beat West Davidson 10-7 in Central Carolina Conference baseball on Friday.

The Hornets (5-4, 4-4) trailed by four runs early, but turned the game around with an eight-run fourth inning.

Salisbury got on the board in the third when Honeycutt singled, stole second and third and scored on Chase Shoaf’s groundout.

The big fourth inning for the Hornets was triggered by singles by Will Webb and Reed Fugle. Honeycutt hit a two-run homer with Ellen Yang on base.

Honeycutt relieved Max Crawford in the third inning and pitched through the sixth. He struck out six.

Honeycutt, Shoaf, Webb and Fugle had two hits each. Kaleb Burleyson drove in two runs and pitched the seventh inning.

Clay Hunt and Dakota Walters had two hits for the Green Dragons (2-8, 2-6).

 

 

 

 

