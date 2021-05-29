expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

Michael Jordan (AP File Photo/Thibault Camus))

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies.

The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

“Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history,” said Monique Dozier, vice president for institutional advancement at Morehouse.

The donation is part of a larger philanthropic donation by Jordan and Jordan Brand called the Black Community Commitment, which has directed donations to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ida B. Wells Society, among other organizations.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Jordan said. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

The program, which has focused on the lack of Black leadership in sports journalism and athletics, has produced more than 80 graduates who now work in media and sports.

Lee, a 1979 Morehouse graduate, said there would be a “rich legacy of storytellers who will be supported by these programs.”

“Many people are influenced to think a certain way about Black folks based on what they see on television and in Hollywood. We’ve got to tell our story,” he said.

More News

High school baseball: Wonders win at Concord

College baseball: Love gets win

High school baseball: Hornets win

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers are 2-20

Comments

Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate

Nation/World

President marks vaccine progress, thanks troops ahead of holiday

Education

Wake Forest pauses building renaming that would have marked slave sale date

Local

Nemechek claims third truck series win of season

Crime

Teen robbed at gunpoint, assaulted on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after Dollar General fight, chase, gunfire

Local

Let it flow: Water wall tested for first time at Bell Tower Green

Coronavirus

NC reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

Education

Federal funding could help install fresh air units in local schools

Local

For 90th birthday, Barbara Thomason gets a surprise parade of fire trucks

Coronavirus

State’s COVID-19 alert system puts Rowan one away from best tier

Local

Quotes of the week

News

Budget impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

High School

High school baseball: South wins a big one over Ledford

Nation/World

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Crime

Blotter: Two arrested on felony drug charges

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets stay unbeaten with victory over Carson

Education

KCS promotes Garay to superintendent

Local

Rowan Public Library West Branch will open Tuesday in Cleveland

Crime

One injured during three shooting incidents Wednesday