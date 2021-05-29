Virginia hits 4 HRs, will face Duke in today’s ACC Tournament semifinals

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Zack Gelof went 3 for 5 with five RBIs, Jake Gelof scored three runs, and No. 8 seed Virginia hit four homers in a 14-1 victory over top-seeded Notre Dame on Friday to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals.

The Cavaliers (29-22), who will play Duke today, scored five runs in the second and ninth innings to help build a 14-0 lead.

Andrew Abbott (8-5) struck out nine in 6 1/3 scoreless innings — becoming the second pitcher in Virginia history to reach 300 career strikeouts.

Zack Gelof and Nic Kent each hit their seventh home run of the season. Kent, Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof all homered in the second, and Zack Gelof’s three-run shot came in the fifth for a 9-0 lead.

Notre Dame (31-10) put together nine hits, all singles. Danny Neri got the RBI and Brooks Coetzee went 3 for 4.

N.C. State faces No. 2 seed Georgia Tech in the other semifinal today.

Scolaro’s bases-loaded strikeout seals Florida State’s win

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Jonah Scolaro struck out Anthony Vilar in the ninth to strand the bases loaded and No. 5 seed Florida State completed a season sweep of Miami with a 6-3 victory on Friday in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State (30-22) and Miami (32-19) both await the NCAA Tournament selections on Monday.

Tyler Martin connected on Florida State’s third straight single to start the fifth, scoring Jackson Greene, and Matheu Nelson added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead. Logan Lacey added an insurance run in the ninth with his seventh homer of the season.

Parker Messick (7-2) allowed just two runs in five innings, striking out seven for Florida State. Jack Anderson loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly before being replaced by Scolaro.

Jake Garland (6-3) gave up five runs in four innings for Miami. Raymond Gil homered in the fourth to get within 3-2.

The game was halted in the middle of the sixth, with Florida State leading 5-2, due to rain.