Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

SALISBURY — Jennings Insurance Agency recently hired Rusty Miller as a commercial insurance agent.

Miller brings nearly 30 years of experience marketing and servicing commercial property and casualty businesses. He has worked as an owner/agent and for insurance companies as a commercial underwriter.

“We’re very excited to have Rusty on board,” Mark Jennings, the owner of Jennings Insurance, said in a news release. “His depth of experience, knowledge and risk management capabilities will complement our agency.”

Miller holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Campbell University and has earned the nationally recognized certified insurance counselor professional insurance designation.

In his role prior to joining Jennings Insurance Agency, Miller grew an independent agency from $1 million in annual sales to over $18 million.

More information is available at https://www.jenningsinsurancenc.com/. Jennings Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency located at 503 Faith Road.

Call 704-637-7733 or visit during hours of operation Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.and Saturday by appointment only.

Salisbury native wins advertising contest, other artistic honors

Richard McGarity, a Salisbury native who now lives in the Washington D.C. area, recently won a flyer creation contest in The Southwester newspaper, which serves the waterfront communities near the U.S. Navy Yard.

McGarity designed a flyer promoting the Southwest Neighborhood Assembly’s scholarship program. His design will be featured in the paper until mid-June.

McGarity graduated from Western Carolina University and then earned an advanced master certification in IT and IT support from Villanova. McGarity went on to have a 44-year career working for Amtrak, where he moved up the ranks and eventually served as director of the project management office and financial reporting for corporate security.

McGarity retired from Amtrak in 2018 and has since pursued passions he maintained as hobbies throughout his career: layout and design, modeling and photography.

He has received several other awards recently. One of his photos was selected for inclusion in the Phillip Collection Museum in D.C. for October 2020. Another of his photos was acknowledged by the Capitol Hill Restoration Society competition.

McGarity’s work can be found online at Richardmcgarity.com.

East Spencer town clerk earns state certification

EAST SPENCER — Shataira Bailey, the town clerk for East Spencer, was recently awarded the designation of North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk from the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks.

The NCAMC is a professional organization composed of city, town and village clerks from across the state. Founded in 1975, the organization is dedicated to the continued growth and development of clerks and their municipalities.

Bailey attained the designation through the completion of a program conducted in cooperation with the School of Government of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina Certified Municipal Clerk Program is a five-year designation with requirements for continuing education to sustain and develop the ever-changing knowledge of the profession of municipal clerks.

Family Dollar prepares for grand re-opening of Salisbury store

SALISBURY — Family Dollar has announced plans for a grand re-opening for its renovated store at 410 E. Innes St.

The store will reopen on Saturday with several improvements and a wider offering of products. The “refreshed” store will now feature $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family.

North Carolina Railroad Company announces new chief financial officer

Michelle Jeng has been named to the position of chief financial officer for the North Carolina Railroad Company.

Jeng previously served as CFO at the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority in Cincinnati and offers more than 20 years of experience in finance.

“We are excited that Michelle is joining the NCRR team,” NCRR president and CEO Carl Warren said in a news release. “She brings a wealth of experience ranging from financial strategy to leadership, and her expertise will play a significant role as we take a proactive approach to managing the unique North Carolina Railroad asset.”

As CFO of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, Jeng oversaw a $155 million annual budget as well as being responsible for financial performance, portfolio management and the integration of finance and operations.

“I am excited to step into the CFO role at the North Carolina Railroad Company to help continue executing on its priorities and strategic plan to accelerate growth,” Jeng said in a news release. “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve NCRR’s employees, stakeholders, and the many communities across the state of North Carolina.”

Small Business Administration announces new North Carolina district director

Michael P. Arriola was recently sworn-in as the Small Business Administration’s North Carolina district director during a ceremony on May 24.

“I am honored to continue working with the North Carolina SBA team, our state resource partners, and the small business owners of North Carolina,” Arriola said in a news release. “Moving forward I plan to work diligently with the entrepreneurs across North Carolina to continue the recovery process and to secure growth and vitality now and in the future.”

In this role, Arriola will oversee an office that drives economic development by assisting local entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses. He will also direct the implementation of SBA programs related to accessing capital, business advising and government contracts.

“Mike, supported by his SBA North Carolina team, has promoted critical SBA programs and services throughout the duration of the pandemic,” Acting SBA Southeast Regional Administrator Janita R. Stewart said in a news release. “Under Mike’s leadership, we look forward to SBA continuing to provide this and other vital assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Carolina as they get back on track toward regular business operations.”

Last fiscal year the SBA North Carolina District backed over $844 million in loans to small businesses and over 16,000 entrepreneurs were trained and counseled through SBA’s resource partners. The district office also witnessed more than $2.2 billion in contracts awarded to small businesses across the state.

Arriola has been part of the SBA North Carolina District team since 2004. Prior to arriving in North Carolina, he worked in the SBA Guam Branch Office as a loan specialist since 1998. Arriola last served as deputy district director in the North Carolina district office.

A business and corporate banker by training, Arriola has worked for various banks, including Chase Manhattan, Bank of Hawaii and HSBC. He is a 1984 graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and a 1992 graduate of the Asian Institute of Management’s Advanced Bank Management Program. In 2010, Arriola completed his master’s degree in public affairs from Western Carolina University. He has also studied economic development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – School of Government.

Atrium Health receives Energy Star award for fourth consecutive year

Atrium Health recently received the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy for the fourth consecutive year.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the Energy Star program. Winners are part of a group which has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency.

“Few healthcare systems have achieved this award and it is very exciting to again be recognized as a national leader in healthcare energy performance,” Michael Roberts, director of energy services for Atrium Health, said in a news release. “This recognition showcases Atrium Health’s continued pursuit of operational excellence, environmental stewardship and our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all.”

Atrium Health facilities management set an internal goal in 2012 of a 20% energy reduction over five years. Since then, energy reduction projects such as lighting retrofits and efficient HVAC control strategies in operating suites have been completed. In addition, the department developed specialized training and education to engage employees and further drive energy reduction.

“Energy Star award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a news release. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.