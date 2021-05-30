Darrell Blackwelder column: Confederate jasmine is a blooming vine that does well here

Implementing vining plants can be very useful in any landscape, pot or outdoor planting providing colorful blooms, interesting texture and fillers for barren areas. Confederate jasmine or star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) is normally recommended in the coastal and the eastern region or North Carolina. However, I have a vine that has survived our winters here in Rowan County for the past five years and is doing quite well.

“Madison” is a cultivar that is hardy and is recommended for the Piedmont area. This vining bloomer has dark green foliage with small, white phlox-like flowers now in bloom with a wonderful mild fragrance similar to gardenia. It can be planted in the landscape along fences, trellises, mailbox posts or pots and as a ground cover. Once established, the vine is rather vigorous and can survive close clipping.

Confederate jasmine is very hardy, adapting well to our often-unusual summer weather of heat and humidity. The minute, white flowers are attractive to bees, butterflies and another insects. Fortunately, it’s also not a favorite food for deer, however rabbits have been known to munch on the plant. This beautiful vine has no major insect or disease problems and can adapt to multiple soil types from sand at the coast to clay soils, however it does best in well-drained, loamy soils. The vine prefers full sun but will survive and bloom in shady locations.

Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/trachelospermum-jasminoides/ for more detailed information about this plant

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .