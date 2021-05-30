Rowan County 4-H receives grants

The Blanche & Julian Robertson Family Foundation Inc. awards $1,700 to Rowan County 4-H

The Blanche & Julian Robertson Family Foundation Inc. has awarded Rowan County 4-H a grant totaling $1,700 to fund supplies needed to continue and develop the 4-H Electric Program. “The 4-H Electric Program is a wonderful way to teach youth about electricity and provide them hands-on learning opportunities. This grant will allow us to purchase quality equipment to help local youth gain electric skills,” said Laura Allen, 4-H agent.

Rowan County 4-H provides youth with opportunities to learn hands-on skills in numerous disciplines including STEM, agriculture, healthy living, shooting sports, and more. This specific grant is benefiting the 4-H Electric Program. Annually, Rowan County 4-H provides electric workshops to local youths. At these workshops, youths learn about the basics of electricity and then get to solder a 4-H electric kit to practice their skills. These workshops and projects prepare youth to participate in district and state level 4-H Electric programs and gain skills they can use for life.

The NRA Foundation awards $2,400 to Rowan County 4-H

The NRA Foundation has awarded Rowan County 4-H a grant totaling $2,400 to fund ammunition and clay targets used within two 4-H shooting sports clubs. “We are very excited about receiving these supplies so that our two Rowan County 4-H shooting sports clubs can continue providing youth with opportunities to learn safe and proper usage of firearms, and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community,” said Laura Allen, 4-H agent.