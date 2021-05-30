Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

SALISBURY — The Summer (June-July) issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available at its normal distribution spots elsewhere in Rowan County.

Current and past issues of the magazine also can be secured at the Salisbury Post headquarters, 131 W. Innes St.

This edition’s cover features reporter Natalie Anderson moments after she jumped from a plane as part of her experience with Piedmont Skydiving, based at Mid-Carolina Airport. Inside, Anderson writes about the Piedmont Skydiving operation, plus gives a first-person account of her tandem jump with instructor Allen Taylor.

Contributing writer Ben White presents the delicious side of summer with his story on a roadside oasis — the Dairy Queen on West Innes Street. Operated by Melissa Utley, this particular DQ is a Salisbury landmark, having been in business more than 70 years.

Sportswriter Mike London brings readers the inside scoop on Emily and Katie Knorr, twin sisters from Salisbury High who are state swimming champions. They parlayed their success in the pool into Division I college scholarships, and London details how these sisters, supportive of each other, put in the dedicated work.

The magazine also visits the no-kill shelter run by Faithful Friends, a nonprofit committed to spaying and neutering and finding homes for cats and dogs needing a break.

Historic Salisbury Foundation contributes another When History Speaks article, in which Leah Campion writes on how Salisbury Station went from a rundown depot to an important community events venue.

Street artist Joseph Heilig, who spends most of his days on a South Main Street bench drawing and talking with passersby, is this edition’s Rowan Original. In Bookish, Alissa Redmond gives three reading recommendations for the summer. Katie Scarvey took the photograph for the Through the Lens page, and Beth Taft contributed the artwork for Salisbury’s the Place.

As always, images carry the day, and photographers Jon Lakey and Sean Meyers provided the pictures to go with the features.

In this particular issue, a couple of Scene pages also are devoted to photos sent in by readers.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. Writers and photographers are now working on the August issue, which should reach subscribers in mid July and be distributed elsewhere in Rowan County toward the end of that month.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine