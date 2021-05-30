expand
Ad Spot

May 30, 2021

Ted Budd: Remember real reason for Memorial Day

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

By Ted Budd

Memorial Day is far too often treated as the unofficial start of summer, with only superficial and passing references to the true origin for the federal holiday.

This year, I hope you will join me in remembering the true reason for this day: to honor the sacrifice of service men and women who died during the performance of their military duties.

In 2000, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act, which asked all Americans to participate in a symbolic and solemn National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. They did so to “honor the men and women of the United States who died in the pursuit of freedom and peace.”

Taking time to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those soldiers who never returned home is the least we can do to demonstrate our gratefulness and respect. We all owe the freedom to enjoy our way of life to those who fought and died on the front lines of the wars that secured and defended our country’s safety and prosperity.

This Memorial Day, I introduced a concurrent resolution that urges all Americans to continue observing the National Moment of Remembrance.

Let us all recommit ourselves to think critically about why we will be out of work and with family on Monday. Let us reflect on the individuals and their loved ones who will not get the chance to be with one another. And, finally, let us reflect on what we as citizens can do to make sure that tremendous sacrifice never goes unappreciated or is forgotten.

Rep. Ted Budd is the congressman for North Carolina’s 13th District, which includes Rowan County.

More News

Kincaid Graduation

Furr Graduation

Kreul Graduation

Bowler Graduation

Comments

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19

News

Local equine rescue in search of new home for horses

Columns

Mike Wilson: My grandmother, scourge of the reptile kingdom

Business

With new mural, Gold Hill Flower Company incorporates state themes, personal meaning into art

Local

Darryl Strawberry: Big man with a big message

Racing

Ty Gibbs takes lead late, holds on to win Xfinity race

College

Duke in ACC baseball final for first time, will face Wolfpack today

Racing

Victory today would give Hendrick all-time Cup Series record

Local

Summer issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

College

Rowan athletics: Sam Gealy’s coaching days come to end as he retires from Catawba

Lifestyle

South Rowan baseball game honors those with MS

Nation/World

‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Nation/World

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Education

Hundreds of RSS high school seniors graduate with in-person ceremonies

Local

With cameras now installed, city anticipating ‘Fame’ monument relocation by July

College

College baseball: North Greenville tops Catawba 12-8 at SAC tourney

Coronavirus

Mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Greensboro shuts down

Business

Michael Jordan donates $1M to boost Morehouse journalism, sports studies

Elections

Census delays may move elections in many municipalities to 2022 in bill moving through state Senate