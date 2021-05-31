Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a man from Cabarrus County for a slew of felony drug charges after he allegedly sold drugs to a detective.

Nathan Daniel Bost, 36, of Harrisburg was charged with three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two felony counts of selling/delivering a schedule two controlled substance and a felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule two controlled substance. All of the charges stem from September 2020, which is when Bost allegedly sold and had in his possession at least 28 grams of meth.

Bost was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $30,000 secured bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Lee Max Calloway, 48, of China Grove was charged Sunday with possessing methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance, and a misdemeanor possessing digital scales, a form of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Michael Denney, 29, of Rockwell was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female. Denney allegedly choked a female victim and left marks on the right side of her neck.

• Eric Lee Satterfield, 37, of China Grove was charged Sunday with felony possession of methamphetamine, which is a schedule two controlled substance, and misdemeanor resisting public officer.

• Bruce Michael Malott, 35, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attempting to hit a female victim with a 2006 Ford F-250 and run her off the road.

• Damon Antone Cotton Jr., 29, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor discharge of firearm within city limits. He was also cited for driving without a license.

• Marko Lamont Murdock, 47, of Kannapolis was charged Saturday with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

• Cordaurl Cowan, 33, of East Spencer was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after allegedly hitting the victim with a dresser/dresser drawer.

• Summer Danielle Smith, 30, of Charlotte was charged Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor breaking or entering into a residence on the 9000 block of Cloverfield Drive in Kannapolis.

• Walter Lamonte Holtzclaw, 67, of Kannapolis was charged Friday with felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley Brandon Moore, 43, of China Grove was charged Friday with misdemeanor larceny after allegedly stealing more than $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• Shenika Michelle Mashore, 41, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor attempting to break or enter into an apartment located on the 300 block of North Jackson Street.

• Courtney Nicole Archer, 20, of Rockwell was charged Sunday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Archer allegedly stole a 2013 red Dodge Dart, valued at $5,000, as well as two Samsung cellphones totaling $250 in value.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.