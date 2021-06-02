expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Ricky Moore, Northwest Cabarrus basketball coach

High school basketball: Northwest Cabarrus hires former UConn guard

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Staff report
KANNAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Northwest Cabarrus announced the hiring of a former national champion to lead its boys basketball program.
Ricky Moore, 45, is part of UConn basketball lore, mostly for his role on the night of March 29, 1999, when the Huskies beat a seemingly invincible Duke team in the national championship game played in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Duke had gone undefeated in the ACC and had won 32 in a row coming into that game. It was a memorable Duke squad — Elton Brand, Shane Battier, Chris Carrawell, Trajan Langdon and William Avery starting, and with Nate James and  immensely talented freshman Corey Maggette coming off the bench.
Brand, Langdon, Avery and Maggette would be first-round picks in the 1999 draft, with Brand going No. 1 overall.
Moore was the older of the two, but he’d grown up in Augusta, Ga., along with Avery. The media considered Avery the better player, so Moore had all sorts of motivation for the championship game.
Moore averaged a modest 6 points as a senior, but on that night in St. Petersburg he was a terror. He locked up Avery, who shot 3-for-12. Moore scored 13 points, a lot of them early to get UConn started, and grabbed eight rebounds.
The biggest names on that triumphant UConn team were Rip Hamilton and Khalid El-Amin, but in many ways that championship night belonged to Moore, a co-captain and the driving emotional force in an improbable 77-74 victory that remains one of the most surprising title-game upsets. Moore made the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Moore was named the nation’s Defensive Player of the Year for the 1998-99 season.
He wasn’t drafted by the NBA, but he played a decade overseas.
He returned to the coaching ranks as a college assistant, including a stint at UConn, during which the Huskies won the 2014 national title.
Moore has been in the area, coaching AAU squads, since he left UConn in 2018.
Moore replaces Eric Jackson at Northwest Cabarrus.
Jackson, a former North Stanly and Pfeiffer player, was well-respected and had informed Northwest administrators (AD Jason Adams and principal Chris Myers) prior to last season that he would be stepping down.
Northwest Cabarrus will be in an eight-team 3A league next school year with Central Cabarrus, Concord, East Rowan, South Rowan, West Rowan, Carson and Lake Norman Charter.

More News

Minor league baseball: Cannon Ballers stop skid

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

Comments

Local

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

Cleveland

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

Local

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts 2021-22 budget, votes for fee over property tax increase

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win, secure playoff berth

News

Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury woman killed, man airlifted after crash on US 29

Local

Salisbury Fire Department receives ISO Class No. 1 rating

Local

Juvenile rescued after jumping off Yadkin River bridge

Local

City to hold public hearing for proposed budget, talk Ashton Manor development

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

Local

‘Price of Freedom’: Events in Salisbury, Rowan County commemorate Memorial Day

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

Local

Political Notebook: Heggins elected chair of 13th District Democrats

Crime

Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

Nation/World

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

Nation/World

Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

Local

Spencer administration presents $3.8 million budget

Local

Big rigs rumble into the Price of Freedom Museum

Business

Biz Roundup: Rusty Miller a new commercial agent with Jennings Insurance

Local

Reimbursements for city council travels throughout pandemic half of 2018-19