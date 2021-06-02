Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

SALISBURY — A man wanted for kidnapping in Richmond County was arrested Tuesday at Castlewood Apartments with an 11-year-old girl.

Brandon Kenneth Gaddy, 19, of Kannapolis faces a single charge of first-degree kidnapping from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and could face additional, local criminal charges said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

The 11-year-old girl was reported missing Monday morning and found in a Castlewood Apartments unit off of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

DeSantis said the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation notified Salisbury Police of Gaddy’s whereabouts at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday. Officers made the arrest around 6:30 a.m.

Gaddy remained in the Rowan County Detention Center Wednesday with a $125,000 bond.