expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Mitchell Ryan Herrington

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SALISBURY — A chase that began in Salisbury and spanned three counties ended late Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Cabarrus County with law enforcement officers using a stun gun on the man, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mitchell Ryan Herrington, 40, of Kannapolis faces a list of charges for leading a law enforcement officers on a chase on Interstate 85, calling 911 to say he didn’t plan to stop and would kill himself as well as barricading himself inside his house at 4052 Salisbury-Old Concord Road.

Herrington’s car, a black 2006 BMW X3, lost its tires after law enforcement officers used Stop Sticks, a brand of tire deflation device, multiple times. He then allegedly barricaded himself in his house, assumed a fighting position when officers confronted him in the home and was stunned with a Taser, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Herrington remained in the Rowan County Detention Center Wednesday morning with a total bond of $250,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday when, where or what started the chase. While the Salisbury Police Department initiated the chase, Sgt. Russ DeSantis said a report wasn’t complete.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy T.J. Luby joined the chase around the Webb Road exit shortly before 11 p.m. after listening to scanner traffic and hearing Salisbury Police officer B.W. Jones pursuing a vehicle on I-85 south by himself. The Sheriff’s Office report stated Herrington’s car didn’t have a license plate.

Rowan 911 Communications told pursuing officers during the chase Herrington called, said he wouldn’t stop for law enforcement, made threats and said he would kill himself.

Herrington allegedly reached speeds up to 100 mph. He took the chase into Cabarrus and into Mecklenburg counties on I-85. At the Mecklenburg County line, the Salisbury Police officer discontinued his pursuit and Luby took the primary chase position.

At I-85’s Brookshire Boulevard exit in Charlotte, Herrington abruptly turned to the right, cutting off a tractor-trailer and driving over a grassy hill onto the exit ramp, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. He returned to I-85 — this time heading north.

As the chase approached exit 58 in Cabarrus County, N.C. Highway Patrol troopers used Stop Sticks on Herrington’s vehicle, but the spikes also struck Luby’s tires. A Sheriff’s Office report states Luby pulled over to the side of the interstate, changed his tire while listening to the pursuit and attempted to rejoin the chase.

When Luby caught up, Herrington’s car was in the front yard of the house at 4052 Salisbury-Old Concord Road with all four tires missing. Herrington was in custody.

Sifford said three Rowan deputies, Cabarrus County deputies and Highway Patrol troopers entered the house together and found Herrington in a bathroom. The law enforcement officers kicked in the bathroom door and stunned him with a Taser after Herrington “challenged us by deploying a fighting stance,” a Sheriff’s Office report stated.

His full list of charges is as follows:

• Misuse of 911 emergency telephone system

• Resisting arrest

• Felony fleeing to elude

• Aggressive driving

• Fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

• Driving while license revoked

• Speeding

• Failing to heed lights or sirens

• Safety zone or sidewalk violation

• Reckless driving to endanger

More News

Four houses set for demolition; 90-day extension issued for two others

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

Comments

Local

Four houses set for demolition; 90-day extension issued for two others

Crime

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Local

Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

Local

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

Cleveland

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

Local

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts 2021-22 budget, votes for fee over property tax increase

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win, secure playoff berth

News

Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury woman killed, man airlifted after crash on US 29

Local

Salisbury Fire Department receives ISO Class No. 1 rating

Local

Juvenile rescued after jumping off Yadkin River bridge

Local

City to hold public hearing for proposed budget, talk Ashton Manor development

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

Local

‘Price of Freedom’: Events in Salisbury, Rowan County commemorate Memorial Day

China Grove

China Grove Roller Mill will host Family Day on Friday

Local

Political Notebook: Heggins elected chair of 13th District Democrats

Crime

Blotter: Cabarrus man charged with selling drugs to Rowan Sheriff’s Office detective

Nation/World

For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance

Nation/World

Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

News

Kreul Graduation

Education

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators