June 4, 2021

Jonathan Leland Driver

Blotter: Salisbury man faces pair of felony drug charges

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:22 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

SALISBURY — A 51-year-old man faces a pair of felony crimes after being arrested on an outstanding warrant and found with drugs, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan LeLand Driver of Salisbury was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and failure to appear in court. One of the drug charges is dated Feb. 25. The other is dated for Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Crime Reduction Team arrested Driver at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Council and North Main Streets.

Driver was booked into the Rowan County detention center with a $2,500 total bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported he previously purchased a vehicle using an online app and hasn’t received the vehicle or a refund.

• Littering was reported Tuesday in the 1000 block of Family Circle in Rockwell.

• Arson was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of Crescent Heights Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported his push mower was stolen from the 600 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• Seasonal Lawn Care on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 3000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

•  A stolen vehicle was recovered Tuesday in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Tuesday in the 500 block of Chalk Maple Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 900 block of Hannah Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a motor vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Miller Road in China Grove.

• Brittany Nicole Tiernan, 29, was charged Tuesday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Ginn Road in Rockwell.

• Anthony Carl Spears, 30, was charged with assault of a female and simple possession of a schedule six controlled substance in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Karen Bostian Thrift, 64, was charged Tuesday with assault and battery in the 200 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury.

• Boyd Raymond Garner, 60, was charged Tuesday with having a fictitious tag or license plate in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf.

In Salisbury Police reports: 

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 600 block of Cedar Street in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed in the 200 block of Corriher Avenue in Salisbury.

