expand
Ad Spot

June 3, 2021

High school baseball: East wins big … and more

By Post Sports

Published 12:43 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

East Rowan’s Austin Fulk. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

East Rowan won 35-0 at Statesville on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference baseball.

Yes, 35-0. The Mustangs had a 13-run second and a 15-run third in the five-inning game.

The win kept the Mustangs tied for first with Carson.

Aiden Schenck had four hits and six RBIs. He hit a grand slam.

Austin Fulk was 5-for-6 with five RBIs. Morgan also Padgett had five RBIs.

East had 28 hits.

Jake Hunter pitched the first inning. Maddox Henderson pitched the next four and struck out  nine. They combined on a no-hitter.

East finishes the regular season at North Iredell, a 13-2 loser to South Iredell on Tuesday.

•••

Max Crawford had three hits for Salisbury in a 7-5 non-conference loss at Surry Central on Wednesday.

Will Webb had two hits and two RBIs. Vance Honeycutt had a double for the Hornets’ only extra-base hit.

Crawford pitched four innings and took the loss. Kaleb Burleyson pitched two innings.

•••

South Rowan won 8-4 against Southern Lee in a non-conference game played on Wednesday.

Carson Crainshaw pitched five innings for the win, and Jack Weaver pitched the last two innings.

Kane Kepley and Nathan Chrismon scored two runs apiece.

•••

In other games, A.L. Brown lost to Grimsley 16-0 in a non-conference game and Davie fell 10-2 to Reagan in Central Piedmont Conference action.

 

 

More News

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

High school baseball: East wins big … and more

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Comments

Education

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools summer meals program starts today

Business

Salisbury Dance Academy wins studio of the year award, has big plans for future

Local

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses

Education

Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy opens internet cafe for local students

Education

Education briefs: St. John’s awards, scholarships

High School

High school girls track: It’s the Cougars one more time

College

Duke makes it official: Scheyer to take over next year after Coach K’s final season

Local

Four houses set for demolition; 90-day extension issued for two others

Crime

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Local

Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

Local

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

Cleveland

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

Local

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts 2021-22 budget, votes for fee over property tax increase

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win, secure playoff berth