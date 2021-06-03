expand
Ad Spot

June 3, 2021

The above screenshot from Erwin Middle School shows shows students reenacting George Floyd's death.

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

By Carl Blankenship

Published 10:39 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials are apologizing for a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder in a video featuring Erwin Middle School students.

The video, which the school system says it learned about on Monday, is only a few seconds long and shows one student on the floor in a classroom while another mimes while kneeling on the other’s neck neck. The student on the ground says “I can’t breathe” while the kneeling student gives a thumbs up to the camera and smiles. The person filming laughs.

Floyd’s killing last year prompted worldwide protests and renewed calls for racial justice and police reform. A statement from Rowan-Salisbury Schools said the district is investigating the “highly offensive image” which was shared on social media.

The statement said the district condemns and has no tolerance for “highly inappropriate, racially-charged and offensive acts.”

“I know this behavior does not represent the RSS community or Charles C. Erwin Middle School,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “We are currently investigating this matter and I want to reinforce my commitment to ensure we maintain educational learning environments where each and every student is safe, respected and valued.”

RSS said it’s disappointed and using the incident as a teachable moment.

More News

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

High school baseball: East wins big … and more

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Comments

Education

RSS apologizes for student video mocking George Floyd’s death

Education

KCS sends off Buckwell with awards, parade

Local

Nonprofit collaborating with VA to teach pickleball to local veterans

Coronavirus

YMCA, New Sarum Brewing will host vaccination sites offering cash cards

High School

High school boys track: Team effort for Mustangs

Education

Catawba names two new trustees

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools summer meals program starts today

Business

Salisbury Dance Academy wins studio of the year award, has big plans for future

Local

Ashton Manor development approved, will bring townhomes, single-family houses

Education

Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy opens internet cafe for local students

Education

Education briefs: St. John’s awards, scholarships

High School

High school girls track: It’s the Cougars one more time

College

Duke makes it official: Scheyer to take over next year after Coach K’s final season

Local

Four houses set for demolition; 90-day extension issued for two others

Crime

Kannapolis man’s chase ends with laundry list of charges after covering three counties

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Local

Kannapolis man ejected from car, killed in I-85 crash

Local

City’s proposed budget includes additional police raises, increased employee 401K matches

Cleveland

‘It’s a dream come true’: Rowan Public Library hosts grand opening of West Branch

Local

‘A lot of hard work’: Salisbury receives top fire protection rating

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts 2021-22 budget, votes for fee over property tax increase

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for firing shots in air after being kicked out of restaurant

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win, secure playoff berth