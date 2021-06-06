expand
June 8, 2021

College baseball: Duke’s Schreck hits 3 homers in victory; Campbell, East Carolina win

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Schreck hit three home runs and drove in five runs and Duke pulled away from Wright State for a 14-6 win on Saturday in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional.

Schreck, who batted 4 for 6, homered in the first, third and fifth innings. The left-handed Schrek just missed a fourth homer in his last at bat in the top of the ninth driving a shot to the warning track. It was Schrek’s first-career three-homer effort.

Duke (33-21) never trailed and built a 7-4 lead after four innings. A six-run fifth that saw the entire order go to the plate sealed it for the Blue Devils.

Chris Crabtree, Ethan Murray and Erikson Nichols each homered for Duke. Crabtree, Murray, Nichols, Joey Loperfido, and Michael Rothenberg each collected a pair of hits.

Campbell 16, Samford 13: In Starkville, Miss., Grant Harris hit a two-run home run in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and Campbell held off Samford in a 16-13 elimination contest game in the Starkville Regional on Saturday.

Kevin Westlake got Ryan Crockett to hit into a double play after Samford loaded the bases to end it and earn his fourth save.

The Camels (36-17) led for the rest of the game after taking a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the first.

East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5: In Greeneville, N.C. Lane Hoover’s single to center field drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and East Carolina rallied to beat Charlotte 7-5 on Saturday in the Greenville Regional.

The Pirates (43-15) entered the eighth facing a 5-4 deficit. Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line scored Zach Agnos. Charlotte (40-20) had taken a 4-1 lead when LuJamess Groover III and Nate Furman each drove in a pair of runs.

