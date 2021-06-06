expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

The front entrance to Hurley Park has dwarf sunflowers, marigolds, basil, ornamental grass, poppies and much more.

Danelle Cutting column: Hurley Park Q&A: Rezoning, cigarette butts and dead trees

By Danelle Cutting

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

By Danelle Cutting
For the Salisbury Post

There are a lot of changes and unique things coming to Hurley Park this year. We have already started receiving some questions about a few and thought we could give everyone an update and a hint of what is to come:

Question: I saw you had a rezoning meeting, what is this about? 

Answer: We had a few parcels that have been part of the park for many years but for some reason or another they were left zoned as residential. The rest of the park is protected under Open Space Preserve (OSP) and we wanted to unify all of the parcels and make them all zoned OSP. Many people contacted us about this situation and after learning we were asking to be part of the more restrictive zoning OSP they were relieved that we were heading in the right direction. We have also been contacted about our future plans to build an office at Hurley Park. That is still in the works as all of the details have not been completed. We will make an announcement to the public. Once things become more solidified regarding the office.

Question: What are you doing to help reduce trash and cigarette butts near the hospital side of the park?

Answer: We understand your frustration and have been working diligently on trying to alleviate the debris on that portion of the park. For years, we have been working on a plan to encourage people to pick up after themselves or use the three trashcans we have available at that location. We even have no parking Fridays so that the street sweepers are able to clean that area. Our newest feature is a cigarette butt recycling bin and we are planning to install some signs to encourage people to use that instead of throwing their cigarette butts on the ground or in the road. As always, we appreciate everyone’s help in keeping the park clean and using the proper receptacles to keep trash out of the park.

Question: What do you have planted out front this year?

Answer: We actually have quite a bit this year. We have some dwarf sunflowers, marigolds, basil, ornamental grass, poppies and much more. Once things start to take off, I will go into more detail about everything that is planted and what we like the most.

Question: You have a lot of small dead trees, are you going to replace any?

Answer: Glad you asked! We are actually getting ready to start replacing quite a few trees as well as plants that did not survive the winter for one reason or another. Once they have been installed we will do a couple of articles on all of the new items we have in the park.

Thanks for all of the questions this week and we look forward to anymore you may have. If you have any additional questions about the park, how to book events, what is going on, please give us a call at 704-638-4459, or contact us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. If you would like to donate to Hurley Park, visit our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark.

Danelle Cutting is manager of Hurley Park.

More News

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Comments

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence