expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen wants to make a change to the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority over a line item involving vehicles. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post File Photo

Granite Quarry proposes altering joint police agreement with Faith

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY – The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen wants to make a change to its joint police authority agreement with Faith.

The clause in question rolls over any funds not spent by the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority into its line item for vehicles at the end of each fiscal year.

That part of the agreement was a controversial point in July 2020. Alderman Doug Shelton brought up the issue at the meeting at the time, noting the agency had a $100,000 rollover from the previous year that had to be used for vehicles. The police authority would normally end the year with about $20,000 left over.

The amount was an anomaly because the department had funding allocated for open positions it was not able to hire. Chief Mark Cook used the funding, with authorization from the board, to purchase new patrol vehicles for the department

Town Manager Larry Smith said the rollover, technically a reappropriation, can give the department a budget that looks inflated year-to-year because it would show funds the department already had from the previous year.

“Instead of being a realistic picture it becomes inflated automatically. This would make that go away,” Smith said, adding that removing this part of the agreement would be more efficient from a budgeting standpoint.

The change would require Faith’s Board of Aldermen to agree to the change as well. The Granite Quarry board conferred with administration last week on whether it needed a consensus or a vote to advance the issue after Shelton raised the issue and agreed to vote on a motion.

The vote was unanimous, and Smith sent a message to Faith the same day requesting action on the issue. Smith said he plans to have the change back on the agenda after Faith makes a decision.

The authority was established in 2007 after the passage of a state House bill that authorized creating a separate entity for the joint authority. However, Smith told the board a separate entity was never established from the town’s department. Smith said this is a good thing because the only reason for creating a separate authority would be to have a separate building or charge rent.

The current agreement outlines Faith contracting with Granite Quarry for law enforcement services.

More News

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Comments

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence