expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

West Rowan's Mark Truman, on top, had a pin in the finals at 106 pounds. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school wrestling: Seven Rowan wrestlers win NPC championships

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

Staff report

TROUTMAN — North Piedmont Conference regular-season champion West Rowan put nine wrestlers in the finals on Saturday, but only two Falcons came away with individual titles.

West finished second in the team scoring to North Iredell. South Iredell hosted the event.

North Iredell had four individual champions and scored 176 points to top West (169), East Rowan (119), Statesville (97), Carson (78) and South Iredell (41).

West winners were Mark Truman, who had a pin in the finals at 106 pounds, and Christian Hercules, who took a 3-2 decision in the heavyweight final.

West runner-ups included Connor Misenheimer (113), Jacob Perry (126), Luke Harrison (132), Brian Taylor (145), Lee Vaughters (152), Adam Coughenour (170) and CJ Harrell (182).

Gavin Burleson (138), Ben Sweet (160) and Juan Arteaga (220) placed third for the Falcons.

East’s champs were Luke Heglar (113), Shayden Edwards (126), Oren Bost (160) and Tayron Frost (195). Heglar, Bost and Frost had pins in the finals. Edwards, a freshman, took an 8-7 decision against West’s Perry.

All four East wrestlers who were in the finals won championships.

East’s Jacob Butler (182) placed third.

Christian Kluttz was Carson’s lone individual champ. He won a 5-2 decision at 120 in the finals.

Carson’s Carson Drye was runner-up at 138.

Carson’s third-place finishers were Raelie Hernandez (106), Mason Dorill (132) and Drake Cadle (145).

North Iredell champs were Noah Smith (138), James Jackson (170), Will Akers (182) and Elijah Hurt (220).

Statesville champions were Antonio Caldwell (132), Joe Dishman (145) and Brixan Burgess (152).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Comments

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence