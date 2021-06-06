expand
June 8, 2021

Letter: Grantors make grocery delivery program possible

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

When the pandemic began, Meals on Wheels Rowan was inundated with requests for service.

Our home-delivered meals program provides homebound seniors (60+) who cannot prepare nutritious food with meals delivered by volunteers each Monday-Friday. As we interviewed potential participants, we found that some could prepare their own  meals but could not go to the grocery store or were at high risk for infection and should not leave their homes. These individuals lived alone or with a spouse and needed specific foods that satisfied their dietary restrictions due to medical conditions. These folks needed  groceries delivered to their home, and they could not order online. The Rowan County United Way COVID-19 fund made our Meals on Wheels Grocery Program possible. 

Several other groups allocated funds to support the program during the pandemic, including State Employees Credit Union, Cardinal Innovations and the City of Salisbury  Community Development Block Grant Fund. The Rowan County United Way executive director, executive team and staff have been a pillar of support for the Meals on Wheels Grocery Program from June 2020 to June 2021. 

We found a gap existed in nutrition programs for Rowan County seniors. Senior citizens who lacked transportation, mobility or financial resources and were restricted to their homes due to the pandemic needed nutrition support. In January 2021, the Meals on Wheels Board voted to approve the Grocery Program as an ongoing service. Since January, the Rowan County United Way, the Margaret C. Woodson Foundation and the Blanche  and Julian Robertson Family Foundation have agreed to support it. 

Thanks to these three grantors for believing in Meals on Wheels and supporting nutrition programs for seniors in Rowan County. 

— Tom Robinson and Cindy B. Fink 

President and executive director of Meals on Wheels Rowan 

Spencer

