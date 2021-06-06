expand
June 8, 2021

Lions Club holds 37th annual golf tourney at Corbin Hills

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

SALISBURY —  On Saturday,  26 teams played at Corbin Hills Golf Course in the Salisbury Lions Club’s 37th annual golf tournament.

First flight winners were the Cloninger Ford team of Brian Sheldon, Brad West, Kevin Walser and Tripp Edwards.

Second flight victors were Arlene Perkins, Darlene Perkins, Truett Boles and Hannah Waddell.

Third flight went to the Wallace and Graham team of Susan Wydner, Cathy Fleming, Carmen Fraley and Abby Gray.

Closest to the pin on hole No. 2 was Dusty Holder, who was awarded an Adirondack chair.  Closest to the pin on No. 5 was Jeremy DeWolf, who took home a Budweiser golf bag.  Bill Mathers made the longest putt on No. 9 and was awarded a supply of golf balls.

Jeff Holshouser  was closest to the pin on both  No. 13 and 16, which earned him a free round at Corbin Hills as well as a beach chair.

A 50/50 fundraiser event went to Truett Boles and was worth $580.  Other prize drawings for a Budweiser corn hole set, Budweiser golf bag and free rounds of golf were claimed by Chip Honeycutt, Jeff Kirkman and Kevin Lee.

The generous support of sponsors allows the club to continue its mission of assisting the blind and visually impaired citizens of Salisbury and Rowan County.  The club meets at noon on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Harold B. Jarrett Legion Hall on Lincolnton Road.  Guests are always welcome.

