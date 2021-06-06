One killed in early Sunday shooting

SALISBURY — A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting off of Brenner Avenue.

The Salisbury Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call around 3:40 a.m. in the Zion Hills Apartment complex, which is next to Brenner Avenue. There, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

Detectives are still on scene investigating the incident. Anyone with information, can contact Detective Everett at 704-638-5333.