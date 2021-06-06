Youth football: Tough loss for Carolina Defenders 6-and-under team

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — The Carolina Defenders lost 13-12 to NC United on Saturday in the 6U AAU state championship game.

It was a tough loss for the Defenders, who had three touchdowns called back.

The Defenders came in with a 6-0 record and were ranked first in the state. They were playing for a state title for the first time.

The game was played at West Rowan High on Saturday morning as part of a program of four state championship games.

“These are the babies,” said KP Parks, who directs the Defenders program. “They’re the future of Rowan County football.”

NC United moves on to the nationals in Charleston, S.C.