expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Justin Dillon Hare

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Monday, June 7, 2021

SALISBURY — A Granite Quarry man is facing four sex offense charges stemming from offenses going back to 2017.

Justin Dillon Hare, 19, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 13 and three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under the age of 15.

Three of the offenses occurred from November 2017 to November 2020, according to a warrant.

Hare was issued a $150,000 bond and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other arrest reports from the Rowan County magistrate’s office:

• Gregory Alan Beaty, 33, of Gaston County was charged Saturday with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule one controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance. 

Beaty allegedly was in possession of 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of heroin in two individual baggies and 16 dosage units of Alprazolam, according to a warrant. Beaty was also charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place with a controlled substance. Beaty was also charged by the State Highway Patrol for driving while impaired. Beaty was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

• Jeffery Wayne Massey, 57, of Greensboro was charged Saturday with a possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession with drug paraphernalia. Massey was allegedly in possession of 10 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale. Massey was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

• Amy Lauren Gillespie, 38, was charged Friday with eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Gillespie was speeding in excess of 15 miles per hour and driving recklessly while evading an officer on West Innes Street and North Link Avenue, according a warrant. Gillespie allegedly stole two decorative outdoor lanterns worth $400. Gillespie was also charged with failure to appear for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gillespie was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

• Ray Daniel Upright, 49, was charged Saturday with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property under false pretense, first degree trespassing and injury to personal property. The charges stem from a string of incidents in May during which Upright allegedly broke into a building at the 17000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road and stole approximately $500 worth of copper wire. Upright then allegedly sold about 225 pounds of stolen copper wire for $802 to Holmes Iron and Metal Inc. Upright was issued a $120,000 and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Arnie Preston Rabon, 32, was charged Saturday with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter valued at $1,500. Rabon was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,000 secure bond.

• Brianna Renae Beaver, 22, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Beaver was in possession of a hypodermic needle and plastic straws with residue as well as a glass smoking pipe with marijuana residue, according to the warrant.

• Jeremiah Ravon Grady, 35, was charged Saturday with hit, run and leaving a scene with property damage, failure to report accident and driving with revoked license. Grady was allegedly involved in an accident that caused property damage of $1,000 or more to a storm grate, street curb and electrical housing unit.

• Walter Lane Link, 57, of Rockwell, was charged Saturday with aiding and abetting a larceny and aiding and abetting breaking and entering for an incident that occurred in May. 

• Dustin Lee Blanken, 33, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The date of the offense on the arrest report was Feb. 20.

More News

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Comments

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence