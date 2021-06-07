expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Brown, NC State beat La. Tech 14-7, win Ruston Regional

By News Service Report

Published 12:19 am Monday, June 7, 2021

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Devonte Brown hit a grand slam to cap N.C. State’s six-run fifth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech 14-7 on Sunday night to win the Ruston Regional.

Second-seeded N.C. State (33-17) earned a Super Regional berth, its first since advancing to the College World Series in 2013.

Parker Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings to give Louisiana Tech (42-20) but the Wolfpack scored in each of the next four innings to take a 13-5 lead.

Terrell Tatum went 3 for 5 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third, Luca Tresh hit a solo shot in the fourth and Jonny Butler singled to right to make it 5-all before Brown’s slam gave N.C. State the lead for good.

Bates added an RBI triple in the fifth inning and Hunter Wells went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the seventh and three runs.

The Wolfpack beat Louisiana Tech 8-3 on Saturday, sending the Ragin’ Cajuns to the loser’s bracket.

More News

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Comments

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence