Brown, NC State beat La. Tech 14-7, win Ruston Regional

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Devonte Brown hit a grand slam to cap N.C. State’s six-run fifth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Louisiana Tech 14-7 on Sunday night to win the Ruston Regional.

Second-seeded N.C. State (33-17) earned a Super Regional berth, its first since advancing to the College World Series in 2013.

Parker Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings to give Louisiana Tech (42-20) but the Wolfpack scored in each of the next four innings to take a 13-5 lead.

Terrell Tatum went 3 for 5 with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third, Luca Tresh hit a solo shot in the fourth and Jonny Butler singled to right to make it 5-all before Brown’s slam gave N.C. State the lead for good.

Bates added an RBI triple in the fifth inning and Hunter Wells went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the seventh and three runs.

The Wolfpack beat Louisiana Tech 8-3 on Saturday, sending the Ragin’ Cajuns to the loser’s bracket.