June 8, 2021

Michael Andrew Callicutt

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

By Ben Stansell

Published 1:09 am Monday, June 7, 2021

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man is facing almost a dozen charges for numerous property theft and break-in crimes committed last month.

Michael Andrew Callicutt, 39, of Salisbury was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend for 11 crimes, including three counts of breaking and entering a building, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny and two counts of trespassing.

The charges stem from a string of incidents that occurred in May. Callicutt is accused of breaking into a building used to store impounded vehicles and tools in the 100 block of Rocky Hill Road. The arrest report states Callicutt stole a 2019 Viper 150 CC dirt bike, a Mikwaukee high impact wrench, a DeWalt Flexvolt grinder kit, a DeWalt cordless drill and flashlight after breaking into the building and a truck on the property. The total value of items stolen was $2,900.

Callicutt was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $150,000 secured bond.

