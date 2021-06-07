expand
Vought’s walk-off single sends Maryland past Charlotte 2-1

By News Service Report

GREENVILLE (AP) — Justin Vought came up with a bases-loaded single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning and Maryland beat Charlotte 2-1 sending the Terrapins to the Greenville Regional final on Sunday and ending the 49ers season.

Randy Bednar, Maxwell Costes and Bobby Zmarzlak all singled to load the bases before Vought drove in Bednar to end it.

The Terrapins (30-17) knotted it at 1-all in the bottom of the eighth when Tony Schreffler scored on a fielder’s choice following his single up the middle to start the inning. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and then reached third on a throwing error by pitcher Matt Brooks on Tucker Flint’s sacrifice bunt.

Charlotte (40-21) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a lead-off home run from Austin Knight.
Ryan Ramsey pitched eight innings holding Charlotte to just three hits. Elliot Zoellner (1-1) got the win in an inning of work and gave up two hits.

Maryland started the Greenville Regional with a 13-10 win over Charlotte.

