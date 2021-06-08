Letter: Focus on race can have no positive outcome

A recent writer to the Post lamented how he had dropped a number of friends and even alienated some family members because they don’t embrace his view of “racism.” How sad!

While it’s true that we all have prejudices and every demographic has plenty of people who set a low standard for themselves, I, like most others, are sick of being told that we do or should hate each other because of our differences. My grandfather, who was wounded in World War II, told me several times, “Nobody wins a war — everybody loses.” Similarly, this focus on race — usually promoted by those with a financial or political motivation — can have no positive outcome. A more constructive approach is in 1 Peter 3:8, “Have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.”

To do otherwise helps accomplish the goal of those who seek to divide and destroy America from within.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury