Blotter: Man charged after running from police at Big Lots

SALISBURY — Wanted on failure to appear charges and on probation, a 49-year-old man on Tuesday attempted to run from Salisbury Police after a larceny call.

John Bernard McClendon was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor larceny, resisting arrest, a probation violation and failing to appear in court on charges in Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said McClendon fled on foot from Big Lots on Innes Street toward the Salisbury Housing Authority on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

He was caught after a brief foot chase and treated by Rowan County EMS for over exertion and anxiety.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a total bond of $25,000.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Lantz Avenue.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Maupin Avenue.

• McDonalds reported embezzlement on Tuesday in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• Sheetz reported shoplifting Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Robert Wigfall, 49, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and interfering with emergency communications for a domestic incident during which he allegedly twisted a woman’s wrist and threw her cell phone while she was trying to call police. Wigfall turned himself in on Tuesday.

• Taylor Dawn Lowery, 22, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported a theft in the 200 block of Daugherty Road in China Grove.

• The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an intoxicated person on Dunn’s Mountain Road in Salisbury.

• A man’s stolen vehicle was located Monday in the 700 block of Barringer Road.

• Michael Roman, 33, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Daniel Franklin Wise, 44, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.