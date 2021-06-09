High school baseball: Tuesday roundup

Staff report

Tuesday games …

LANDIS — South Rowan won 10-3 against Salisbury in a first round game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Raiders (10-3) scored in every inning.

Vance Honeycutt homered on the first pitch of the game for sixth-seeded Salisbury (5-7), his fourth of the season, and the Hornets went up 2-0 in the top of the first on an RBI single by Will Webb.

South broke a 2-all tie with a two-run third and scored three more in the fourth to break it open.

Jackson Deal pitched four innings for the win and got relief help from Jack Weaver and Colton Fisher.

Kaleb Burleyson took the loss. Chase Shoaf and Honeycutt pitched in relief.

Deal scored three runs for South. Jacob Ritchie and Ty Hubbard were other offensive leaders.

South advances to a semifinal game at second-seeded Oak Grove on Wednesday.

•••

WELCOME — Top-seeded North Davidson routed No. 8 West Davidson 14-0 in a first-round game played on Tuesday. The Black Knights will take on fourth-seeded Ledford Wednesday in the other CCC semifinal.

•••

A.L. Brown lost to Robinson 6-5 in a see-saw South Piedmont Conference regular-season game.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 8-3), who are in the playoff hunt, came from behind with a three-run sixth.

Isaiah Black tripled and homered for A.L. Brown (5-9, 5-7).

Jake Dameron had two triples for the Bulldogs.

•••

CONCORD — Christian Tucker pitched a one-hitter to lead Central Cabarrus to a 4-0 SPC win against West Cabarrus (1-12, 1-11).

The Vikings (7-4, 7-4) kept their playoff hopes alive.

•••

CONCORD – Cale Oehler pitched six innings and Tyler Zedalis homered as Cox Mill won 8-4 in SPC play against Concord (3-10, 2-10).

James Green was 3-for-3 for the Chargers (10-3, 8-3), who stayed in the playoff chase.