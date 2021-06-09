High school baseball: West beats Cougars in marathon

By Mike London

CHINA GROVE — Carson had more to play for in terms of the state playoffs , but pride can be a powerful motivator.

Kicked around by Carson 5-0 exactly a week earlier, West Rowan had the will to beat the Cougars 5-4 in an 11-inning marathon on Tuesday in a semifinal game in the North Piedmont Conference Tournament.

Andrew Kennerly’s opposite-field double was the decisive blow. It made a winner of lefty Casey Gouge, who dominated after he took the mound in the sixth inning.

“We got the fast start we needed tonight and that was the key thing,” winning head coach Seth Graham said. “Carson can jump on you and blow you out early, but tonight we got that quick start.”

East Rowan was the major benefactor of what turned out to be a grinding, exhausting West victory. West expended both of its big arms. Steven Smith and Gouge both pitched basically a full game on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs’ 11-0 waltz against North Iredell at Staton Field gave East the NPC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs — a random seeding of anywhere from 1 to 7 in the 16-team 3A West bracket.

Carson was relegated to wild-card status (a 13 to 16 seed), but is still certain to make the playoffs. It’s possible that the Falcons will join the Cougars as a wild card, but West’s fate mostly depends on what happens down the stretch with South Piedmont Conference teams such as Northwest Cabarrus, Cox Mill, Robinson and Central Cabarrus.

“Hopefully, West gets in,” said Carson assistant coach Brett Mulkey. “East, West, us, we’re all capable of making a run at it.”

Carson starting pitcher Hayden Simmerson was in a 1-0 hole after three batters and in a 2-0 hole after the top of the first, but once he found a groove he was excellent. He lasted seven innings and gave the Cougars a chance to rally.

“I thought my stuff was good enough tonight to beat them again,” Simmerson said. “We had some errors early and I probably should have made better pitches, but then I settled in and my demeanor changed. We got some key hits and we came back.”

Down 4-1 at one point, Carson got back to 4-all when Smith uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.

Mason Duren relieved Simmerson to start the eighth and was able to keep West off the scoreboard until the 11th.

“We got a couple of great at-bats from Zach McNeely and Hunter Watts and they drew the walks that got Kennerly to the plate,” Graham said.

Dylan Driver relieved Duren with two and two on in the 11th, and the first man he faced was Kennerly.

“He actually made a great pitch to Kennerly, down and away, but he put a great swing on it,” Mulkey said.

Kennerly, a lefty hitter, sent a looping liner hooking toward the left-field line. He hit the ball in a perfect spot.

“We knew this might be our last game,” Kennerly said. “We didn’t want to lose. We needed a hit, and that one meant everything to me.”

Gouge, who had dodged a few jams, got the Cougars out in the 11th, and it was finally over.

Second-seeded Carson (9-4) had hit Gouge hard last week, but not this time.

“The difference was confidence,” Gouge said. “When I pitched against Carson last week, all I could think about was that a playoff spot was on the line for us, and I think that got to me. But tonight I felt very good, very confident I could make my pitches. I used both sides of the plate and trusted the guys behind me to make the plays.”

Third-seeded West (9-4) will play at top-seeded East on Thursday at 7 in the tourney championship game. That game won’t have any affect on playoff seeds, but the teams will be competing for a trophy, bragging rights and a title.

Additional details will be available later online.