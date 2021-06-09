expand
June 9, 2021

High school boys track: YVC Championships

By Post Sports

Published 3:24 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  Boys

Team scores: North Rowan 146; South Stanly 140.5;  Albemarle 90; South Davidson 72; Gray Stone 59; North Stanly 58.5; North Moore 29; Chatham Central 7

100 — 1. Devin Kendall (NR) 11:05; 2. Amari McArthur (11.23); 3. Christian Poplin (A) 11.52; 4. Kemon O’Kelly (NR) 11.70; 5. Jayden Powe (SS) 11.70

200 — 1. Devin Kendall (NR) 22.30; 2. Amari McArthur (NR) 23.20; 3. Kemon O’Kelly (NR) 23.30; 4. Jayden Powe (SS) 23.60; 5. Omaurion Eldridge (SS) 24.00

400 — 1. Andy McLeod (GS) 56.14; 2. Ethan Wilkins (GS) 56.52; 3. Jameel Shaheed (SS) 56.91; 4. Kinston Reeder (SD) 57.19; 5. Marvin Zamora (NM) 57.81

800 — 1. William Lyons (SD) 2:07; 2. Josh Huneycutt (SS) 2:16.57; 3. Ranfere Garcia (SS) 2:16.75; 4. Wesley Rodgers (GS) 2L21; 5. Juan Cruz (NS) 2:22

1600 — 1. William Lyons (SD) 4:45; 2. Ranfere Garcia (SS) 5:00; 3. Josh Huneycutt (SS) 5:05; 4. Wesley Rodgers (GS) 5:09; 5. Nicholas McClure (NS) 5:18

3200 — 1.  William Lyons (SD) 11:42; 2. Josh Huneycutt (SS) 11:57; 3. Nicholas McLure (NS)  11:57; 4. Ranfere Garcia (SS) 12:40; 5. Connor Curlee (SS) 13:30

   110 hurdles — 1. Tyshaun Pratt (NR) 15.77; 2. Tsion Delaney (NR) 16.27; 3. Anthony Chambers (A) 17.70; 4. Michael Copeland (NM) 18.72: 5. Alex Huneycutt (NS) 19.64

300 hurdles —  1. Tsion Delaney (NR) 43.24; 2. Tyshaun Pratt (NR) 44.08; 3. Anthony Chambers (A) 44.10; 4. Michael Copeland (NM) 45.17; 5. Alex Huneycutt (NS) 46.61

High Jump — 1.  Ali Currie (A) 6-4; 2. Kendrell Goodes (NR) 6-2; 3. Zach Bartholomew (NM) 5-8; 4. Isiah McCall (NS) 5-6

Long Jump — 1. Tyshaun Pratt (NR) 21-7; 2. Kendrell Goodes (NR) 20-3; 3. Ali Currie (A)  20-11; 4. Malachi Moore (CC) 19-5; 5. Anthony Chambers (A) 19-3

  Triple Jump — 1.  Ali Currie (A) 41-0; 2. Corbin Payne (SD) 38-11; 3. Isiah McCall (NS)  36-10; 4. Kyree Dykes (NS) 35-11; 5. Andy McLeod (GS) 34-2

  Shot Put — 1.  Chauency Morris (NR) 40-11; 2. Tony Rogers (NR) 40-11; 3. Zion Goode (NS)  36-7; 4. Kevin Krider (NR) 36-5; 5. Jaheim Deese (SS) 36-3

Discus — 1.  Dylan Blalock (NS) 109-5; 2. Tony Rogers (SS) 103-0; 3. Jaheim Deese (SS) 100-9; 4. Timmy Freeman (NM) 84-8; 5. Watkins (A) 81-9

4×100 — 1.  North Rowan 45.57; 2. South Stanly 46.33; 3. Albemarle 46.73; 4. Gray Stone 49.81

    4×200 — 1. North Rowan 1:31.53; 2. South Stanly 1:35.95; 3. Albemarle 1:37.75; 4. Gray Stone 1:42.66

  4×400 — 1. Albemarle 3:54; 2. South Stanly 3:56; 3. South Davidson 4:10

4×800 — 1. South Davidson 9:31; 2. Gray Stone 9:34; 3. South Stanly 10:36; North Moore 11:18

