June 9, 2021

One dead after Saw Road crash

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

ENOCHVILLE — An unidentified person is dead after a vehicle traveled off of Saw Road Wednesday and overturned, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol responded at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday to the crash in the 1000 block of Saw Road and found a single vehicle overturned on the side of the road. Trooper N. Moultrie said the person in the vehicle, whose family members hadn’t been notified, succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Moultrie said it appeared the vehicle struck a fence before landing upside down next to a telephone pole.

No further information was released.

