High school track and field: North teams wins titles; lots of CCC individual winners

From staff reports

North Rowan’s track teams won the Yadkin Valley Conference Championship meets that were held on Monday and Tuesday in Denton.

Freshman Aniya Brown won the 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles and the 200 for the North Rowan girls. She added a second place in the triple jump.

Freshman Tai’lah Ward won the 100, took second in the 100 hurdles and long jump and third in the 300 hurdles.

Freshman Brittany Ellis won the shot put and discus, and North won the 4×299 relay.

Gray Stone’s Emberleigh Pauley-Brown won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and led Gray Stone to fourth place. Gray Stone’s Grace Eppehimer was second in those three races.

•••

North Rowan’s boys edged South Stanly for the title.

The Cavaliers won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Devin Kendall and Amari McArthur were 1-2 in the 100 and 200.

Tyshaun Pratt won the 110 hurdles and the long jump and was second in the 300 hurdles.

Tsion Delaney won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 110 hurdles.

Chauency Morris won the shot put. Kendrell Goodes placed second in the long jump and high jump.

CCC Championships

South Rowan’s boys placed second behind Central Davidson in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference Championships held at Ledford.

Noah Julian won the 800 and 1600. He edged his brother, Eli Julian in the 1600.

Eli Julian won the 3200.

Gabriel Pozyck was second in the long jump.

Salisbury was fifth.

Theo Oglesby won the shot put and discus for the Hornets. Marcus Cook won the long jump and placed second in the triple jump.

•••

In the girls CCC Championships, Salisbury placed second behind North Davidson.

The Hornets won the 4×100.

Arnasjelle Corpening won the 100 and triple jump and took second in the long jump.

Shaura Sherrill won the 200 and was second in the 100.

Sutton Webb won the 800.

South Rowan’s girls were fourth.

Madison Beaver won the 3200. Macy Miller won the high jump (5-4). Taylor Chapman won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 300 hurdles.