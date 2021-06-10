Letter: Coming from someone who voted against freedom

It was a very touching and patriotic article written by Rep. Ted Budd and published May 30 (“Remember real reason for Memorial Day”) coming from one who voted not to certify the results of a free and fair 2020 election, against the For The People Act, claiming it would allow Democrats to rig elections and allow minors to vote, and against a resolution condemning the coup in Myanmar

All three of these measures were crafted in order to further the cause of freedom, both domestic and worldwide. Perhaps he will fail in his next re-election bid, retire to his 300 acre farm in Davie County and never be seen or heard from him again.

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury