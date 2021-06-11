expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Image provided by Victoria Geouge - Edward Geouge, pictured here, with his two sons.

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:47 am Friday, June 11, 2021

CHINA GROVE — Rowan Sheriff’s Office detectives are now treating a fatal, single-vehicle car crash that occurred Wednesday as a homicide.

Edward Geouge III, 28, of Kannapolis was found dead after the N.C. Highway Patrol responded Wednesday morning to a single car crash in the 1000 block of Saw Road near China Grove. Geouge’s vehicle, a gray Honda, was found overturned in a field after running off the road and striking a fence.

In a news release Friday, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said a medical examiner determined Geouge was fatally shot. The Sheriff’s Office says detectives developed suspects in the incident and continue to investigate the crime.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Geouge was born in Mecklenburg County and had two children, Jeremiah and Titus, with his wife, Victoria. The two met while going to school at Mt. Pleasant High School and lived in Kannapolis at the time of his death. Victoria said her husband worked painting cars and as a mechanic.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. J. Thomason or Sgt. O. Greene at (704) 216-8687 as well as Maj. C. Moose at (704) 216-8687.

More News

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

Sheriff’s Office: Gold Hill woman likely killed during break-in

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Comments

Local

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Gold Hill woman likely killed during break-in

Crime

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

Crime

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Business

Solar farm plans in Gold Hill met by resident concerns

High School

High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Local

Quotes of the week

Health

Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget process, potential for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black discusses meeting with Department of Justice, calls for action

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

Nation/World

Senators eye $579 billion in new infrastructure spending as part of $1 trillion plan

News

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win first conference tourney in 18 years

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers