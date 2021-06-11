expand
Ad Spot

June 11, 2021

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

By Bryan Anderson

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — North Carolina senators approved a bill on Thursday to bar women from getting abortions on the basis of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

With the Senate’s party-line vote, the prohibition Republicans are seeking now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is likely to veto it, having rejected previous anti-abortion restrictions.

Abortion rights groups say the GOP-led bill,  which was universally opposed by Senate Democrats and supported by only six Democratic House lawmakers, would prevent women from having open conversations with their doctors and deny their constitutional right to an abortion.  Abortions on the basis of sex selection are already prohibited in North Carolina. House Bill 453, approved in the Senate by a vote of 27-20, would expand and strengthen the existing law by requiring physicians to report, with a signed confirmation, that an abortion was not desired due to sex, race or the likelihood of being born with Down syndrome.

Republican proponents say prenatal tests that confirm the presence of Down syndrome can sometimes be inaccurate, prompting women who wouldn’t otherwise do so to terminate their pregnancy. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Forsyth County Republican, said the measure prevents discrimination and “modern-day eugenics.”

“Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born,” Krawiec said.

The conservative North Carolina Values Coalition supports the bill.

Cooper can veto the bill or sign it. The measure would become law if he declines to act within 10 days of receiving it, but even then, it’s certain to be challenged in court.

Cooper’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.

Some Democratic lawmakers have warned that the bill could force women to carry out pregnancies if they tell their doctor that a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome factored into their decision not to go through with the pregnancy, even if it was not the motivating force.

The American Civil Liberties of Union of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic are urging Cooper to reject the proposal.

More News

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

Sheriff’s Office: Gold Hill woman likely killed during break-in

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Comments

Local

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Gold Hill woman likely killed during break-in

Crime

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

Crime

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Business

Solar farm plans in Gold Hill met by resident concerns

High School

High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Local

Quotes of the week

Health

Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget process, potential for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black discusses meeting with Department of Justice, calls for action

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

Nation/World

Senators eye $579 billion in new infrastructure spending as part of $1 trillion plan

News

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win first conference tourney in 18 years

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers