June 14, 2021

‘All Critters Big and Small’ program coming to library

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library’s annual summer reading program “Tails and Tales” is well underway as part of the 2021 Collaborative Summer Library Program.

Every year, a highlight is the school age program series, which is designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome. Each week spotlights a different program.

The June 21-24 program features “All Critters Big and Small,” performed by Jon Sundell, a storyteller, folksinger, and balloon twister. Assisted by his guitar, banjo, autoharp and spoons, Sundell will share a multicultural mix of folk tales and songs, balloon figures and color slides as he leads a worldwide tour of wild and domestic animals.

Sundell’s performances are enhanced by three decades of work as a public and school children’s librarian.

“All Critters Big and Small” will offer opportunities for the audience to interact and to even help create a song and tale on the spot. After the program, Jon and his wife, Vivian, will make personal balloon figures for children to take home.

The in-person event will be held outdoors. Each RPL branch will host 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances on their day. The show will be hosted by RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 21; by RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 22; by RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 23; and by RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 24.

School age programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats.

Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16 or older) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

For more information about Sundell, visit jonsundell.com and to learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2021, visit bit.ly/RPLSummer21.

