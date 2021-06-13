expand
June 14, 2021

Cambrea Sturgis

Area Sports Briefs: Former A.L. Brown standout Cambrea Sturgis wins two sprint events

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

From staff reports

EUGENE, Ore.   — Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T swept the women’s 100 and 200 meters Saturday in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships and ran on a third-place 4×100 team.

Sturgis graduated from A.L. Brown.

Sturgis won the 100 in a wind-aided 10.74 seconds, the fastest all-weather time in NCAA history.

She ran the 200 in 22.12, a personal best.

The two sprints were about an hour apart.

A little less than an hour later, Sturgis surged past the field to capture the 200m title with a time of 22.12.

N.C. A&T’s Madeline Akobundu and Tyjerica Robinson finished fifth and ninth  in the 100 hurdles.

Southern California won its third outdoor women’s national title, with Texas A&M finishing second.

Local golf

ATLANTA — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) tied for fourth in the Dogwood Invitational, one of the major summer amateur tournaments.

Lyerly shot 70-66-67-70 — 273  at Druid Hills to finish at 15-under.

He overcame a rain-delayed third round and a double bogey on No. 3 in his final round.

•••

Local golfers  Michael Childress  and Charlie Barr finished in the top 16 at the NC Amateur qualifier at Cabarrus Country Club.

Both shot 73s to tie for eighth.

The NC Amateur Championship will be held at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh on June 17-20.

•••

Qualifying for the 18th annual Rowan Masters is June 19-20.

The tournament is set for June 25-27 at Warrior.

College baseball

Hayden Setzer (East Rowan) was named a  Junior College All-America after a colossal season for Caldwell Community College.

Setzer batted .342 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs.

•••

Caldwell’s Cole Hales (Carson was all-region. He batted .330 with 22 RBIs and 16 steals.

HS baseball

Reagan won the Central Piedmont Conference Tournament by pounding West Forsyth 12-2.

HS softball

A host of players were named to all-district softball teams by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association.

Honored were West Rowan’s  KK Dowling, Taylor Walton, Emma Clarke, Brooke Kennerly and Kenadi Sproul; Carson’s Makayla Johnson, Lonna Addison, Kary Hales, Liza Simmerson, Abbey Nixon and Allie Burns and South Rowan’s Zoie Miller.

A.L. Brown’s Kaylyn Belfield was named 3A Player of the Year for District 6, which includes  Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and   Union counties.

A.L. Brown’s Tali Hagler, Lindsay Wolford and Madison Daniels made the all-district team.

Davie’s London Dirks, Sydney Dirks, Melanie Gobble and Summer Simpson made all-district.

Mooresville all-district players were Emma Chopko,  Lauren Vanderpool , Victoria Amon, Brooke Piper, Ellie Goins, Campbell Schaen and Bentli Meadows.     Chopko was co-player of the year for District 7, which includes  Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry,Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

