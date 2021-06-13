Livingstone seeking nominees for inaugural ‘Forty Under 40’ Society

SALISBURY – The Livingstone College Office of Alumni Affairs is looking for a few exceptional men and women — under age 40.

Livingstone will hold its inaugural “Forty Under 40” recognition program this fall and is seeking nominations for the society that highlights young, successful alumni.

The deadline to nominate an honoree is by end of the day June 18. To qualify, nominees must be an alumnus of Livingstone College and under age 40 on Oct. 7, 2021.

“The Forty Under 40 Society recognizes young alumni who have made significant contributions in their careers, community, the nation or the world,” said Vincia Benjamin Miller, director of Alumni Affairs. “Among Livingstone alumni are many examples of young professionals who are making strides in their respective fields and we are looking forward to honoring them.”

Finalists will be announced on July 16 with the 40 honorees being recognized at an Alumni Ball on Oct. 7 during Livingstone’s homecoming week. Anyone can nominate an alumnus under the age of 40. For more details on the nomination visit http://livingstone.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Livingstone-College-Alumni-Affairs-Forty-Under-40-Nomination-FAQs.pdf or email vmiller@livingstone.edu.