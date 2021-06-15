expand
June 16, 2021

Letter: Biden wants to divide country racially

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

I listened to Biden today. If you will check, Biden supported the KKK and his mentor was Exalted Cyclops Sen. Robert Byrd, who started and led a chapter of the Klu Klux Klan. Now, he is a race agitator trying to divide the country and to hate each other, like critical race theory. He teaches to judge people by the color of their skin, not the character of their hearts!

Martin Luther King Jr. said to not judge a person by the color of their skin but the character of their hearts!

As for voting, Biden thinks minorities are too stupid and lazy to register to vote and vote on time. I know that’s a lie. I played back yard football with blacks, where i was the only white out there! Carl Wilkerson, who was also black, was my first boss, and I am and was friends all my life with them. They are smart and hard-working!

The Democrats know their only way to win is to cheat at the voting booth. That’s why they don’t want voter ID and want to change the voting laws! I think the people are too smart to fall for it and will stand for our country and put our country first!

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove

