expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Letter: Country needs return to last four years

By Post Letters

Published 7:50 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

My fellow Americans, in case you haven’t noticed, our country is facing a major crisis in Washington.

During the past six months it’s been reported by almost all news media that our country has gone from its position as a leader in the free world with the greatest economy in our history to one of the most critical and difficult periods in decades.

Economists are reporting that the current administration’s socialist policies of the past six months, including executive orders to open the southern border wall and cancel the Keystone oil pipeline have created the high crime rates, illegal immigration, unemployment and the highest inflation in the recent history of our country.

Many citizens who can least afford it are now paying as much as $3 or more per gallon for a gallon of gasoline, with the cost of many goods and services increasing at an alarming rate. In addition, in the opinion of many foreign policy experts, the United States has lost its reputation and respect in the world, especially with Russia, China, Korea and Iran.

Although we are making progress with the COVID-19 vaccines, many employees are being incentivized not to return to work. Socialist programs, including increased unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and other entitlement benefits have created the “voluntary” unemployment crisis in America. Our children and grandchildren will pay for these policies. We cannot allow this to continue.

So, what can we, as concerned citizens, do to help put our country back on track and make America great again?

Please write or call your senators and congressmen and ask that they stand up for America and return our country to the prosperity we enjoyed over the past four years. We deserve better! Your vote will determine the future of our country in the 2022 elections.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury

More News

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

High school baseball: Playoffs, 2nd-round pairings

High school baseball: Playoffs, first-round scores

Comments

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

Education

UNCC chancellor talks about strengthening partnerships in Rowan County

Local

City adopts 2021-22 budget, discusses third quarter financial report

Landis

Landis, Kannapolis discuss extraterritorial boundary change with 1,000-home subdivision planned

News

Bill retires many NC coal-fired plants, boosts renewables

High School

High school baseball: East escapes with eighth-inning homer; South also wins in first round

Elections

Board of Elections moves forward with purchase of new voting equipment, software

Sports

‘New energy’ coming from QB Darnold

News

Museum loses contract over event deemed racially insensitive

News

NC tax revenue soars, $6.5B windfall predicted by mid-2023

News

Police: Grandmother of man who shot at officers found dead

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man charged with statutory rape

Crime

Man charged with killing 28-year-old found dead in crashed car

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14