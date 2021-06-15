expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Rene Oscar Gomez

Man charged with killing 28-year-old found dead in crashed car

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:17 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SALISBURY — A jailed man has been charged with murder after a single-vehicle crash on Saw Road turned into a homicide investigation.

Rene Oscar Gomez Jr., a 31-year-old man who lives on Saw Road, was charged Tuesday with killing Edward Leland Geouge III, a 28-year-old from Kannapolis. Geouge was found dead last week in a vehicle that ran off the road and overturned in a field on Saw Road in the Enochville area.

After Geouge’s body was transported from the scene, a medical examiner found a gunshot wound and determined it to be the cause of death.

The circumstances that led to Geouge’s murder weren’t immediately clear on Tuesday.

Gomez was first arrested and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on Thursday for failing to notify authorities about an address change as a registered sex offender as well as failing to appear in court for other crimes.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation determined Gomez to be the suspect in Geouge’s murder and obtained search warrants for several different locations, a news release said. After being served with the murder charge, Gomez is now being held in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office says additional charges may be coming.

More News

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

High school baseball: Playoffs, 2nd-round pairings

High school baseball: Playoffs, first-round scores

Comments

Crime

I-85 road rage incident results in assault, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man arrested for sex crimes involving woman with disabilities

Education

UNCC chancellor talks about strengthening partnerships in Rowan County

Local

City adopts 2021-22 budget, discusses third quarter financial report

Landis

Landis, Kannapolis discuss extraterritorial boundary change with 1,000-home subdivision planned

News

Bill retires many NC coal-fired plants, boosts renewables

High School

High school baseball: East escapes with eighth-inning homer; South also wins in first round

Elections

Board of Elections moves forward with purchase of new voting equipment, software

Sports

‘New energy’ coming from QB Darnold

News

Museum loses contract over event deemed racially insensitive

News

NC tax revenue soars, $6.5B windfall predicted by mid-2023

News

Police: Grandmother of man who shot at officers found dead

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man charged with statutory rape

Crime

Man charged with killing 28-year-old found dead in crashed car

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14