expand
Ad Spot

June 15, 2021

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved returning to a normal, five-day schedule at the beginning of its fall semester on Aug. 11.

Superintendent Tony Watlington recommended returning to the normal schedule from the four-day schedule that carried the district through the 2020-2021 year. Wednesday served as a virtual-only day when students were split into two cohorts and a day off when they were returned to one group for in-person attendance. 

The vote on Monday means students will attend classes in person Monday through Friday in the 2021-2022 year, barring an unforeseen variant of COVID-19 causing a spike in cases, Watlington said.

Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris also gave the school board an overview of COVID-19 data during Monday’s meeting, pointing to the overall trend of declining infections and the percent of positive cases remaining consistent as the number of tests administered declines.

Harris said older people have been vaccinated at a higher rate than younger age groups. The proportion of infections in younger people has increased as a result, she said, noting there is a direct correlation between the increase in the number of vaccinated people and the declining infection rate.

“The more people are vaccinated, the fewer cases we have overall, which is fantastic,” Harris said. “It means it makes our community safer on the whole. It means that we can get back to normal activities.”

About 34.4% of people who live in Rowan County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including veterans who received their vaccine at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner V.A. Medical Center. 

More than 64% of people in Rowan who are 65 to 74-years-old have received at least one dose. Only 19% of people in the 18-24 age group have received a shot.

People in the 12-17 age group have only recently been allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. As a result, 8% of that group in Rowan have received a shot.

Harris noted people who are vaccinated are less likely to contract COVID-19. Those who do are less likely to become seriously ill.

School Board Chairman Kevin Jones asked if masks would still be required by the time school starts in August.

Harris said state guidances still recommends masks in school settings, but that could change during the summer. That could be difficult to do in the fall, Jones said, because teachers and students will become comfortable not wearing masks elsewhere in the world.

“I’m hopeful that we continue to move in that direction,” Jones said.

As long as nothing changes, including an unforeseen variant of the disease causing a spike in cases, the district expects to be able to return to the normal schedule as approved Monday, Watlington said. 

More News

Letter: No rigged election next time

Letter: Country needs return to last four years

Letter: Questions about ‘losted’ letter

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Comments

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will front entrance to courthouse reopen?

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still at risk

Crime

Blotter: Man faces litany of charges for fleeing sheriff’s deputies

Granite Quarry

‘Race to the Dan’ brings Revolutionary War back to Rowan

Local

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings together Salisbury Police, NAACP

Crime

One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18

Business

Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

Education

Commissioners discussing reviving joint capital project committee with school board

Business

Beech-Nut Stage One cereal recalled

Lifestyle

‘All Critters Big and Small’ program coming to library